Sonos revamping ecosystem for unsupported devices

Earlier this week, Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) experienced social media backlash after announcing the company will no longer support some older models and that an entire ecosystem involving the models would also lose support.

Sonos now says it's "working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest features, while legacy products work together and remain in their current state."

The models released between 2006 and 2009 will still lose support in May.