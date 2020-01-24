Streaming prompts Disney target hike at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has raised its price target on Walt Disney (DIS -0.7% ), with early reports of success at Disney Plus providing the ammo.

"Early traction suggests Disney’s strategy is working, the product resonating, and the popularity of its IP unmatched across entertainment,” analyst Benjamin Swinburne writes. The early scale of the streaming product is promising, he says, as the company pursues an accelerated launch in Western Europe.

He figures the company's three major streaming services (Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu) will be profitable together in fiscal 2024.

He has a Buy rating and raised his price target to $170, implying 20% upside.

Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall on Disney, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.