Treasury yields continue south

Equities and economic data have started the year on a strong foot, but traders in long-dated U.S. government paper aren't buying it.

The 10-year Treasury yield began 2020 above 1.92%, and moments ago slipped below 1.70%.

Instead of perky markets and a "goldilocks" economy, fixed-income players might be focused on what the big dive in oil prices (from $64 to the current $54.44) is saying. There's also the coronavirus scare, with a 2nd case just confirmed in Chicago.

Today's action in TLT: +0.7% , TBT: -1.15% .

