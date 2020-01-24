Jordan Cove LNG pulls application for key Oregon permit

Pembina Pipeline (PBA -0.3% ) ticks lower as its Jordan Cove energy project abruptly withdraws its application for a key permit from the state of Oregon.

The move comes after the Oregon Department of State Lands earlier this week denied Jordan Cove's request for a fifth deadline extension for the application.

Pembina wants to build a 229 mile-long pipeline to a new liquefied natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay, and it needs the "removal-fill" permit for dredging in the bay and for the pipeline's hundreds of waterway and wetland crossings.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to make a final determination on the project next month, and with a favorable FERC ruling, the company could argue that federal laws override the state laws.