Chevron weighs sale of Indonesian gas project stake

Chevron (CVX -0.7% ) says it is considering selling its stake in the Indonesian Deepwater Development gas project, part of its intention to sell some natural gas projects to prepare for long-term low prices and cut costs.

"IDD Stage 2 was not able to compete for capital in Chevron's global portfolio," the company says; the first stage of the project, the Bangka development, started production in 2016.

Chevron had lowered its expected peak production for IDD to 700M-800M cf/day from an initial estimate of more than 1B cf/day.

The Indonesian government has been negotiating with Chevron and its partners, Eni (NYSE:E) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP), to revise the development plan for IDD's next stage.