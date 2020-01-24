Apple TV+ had 34M subscribers in Q4

Apple (AAPL +1.2% ) TV+ had 33.6M U.S. subscribers in Q4, according to new Ampere Analysis data via the WSJ.

The figure put Apple in third place among the top streaming video services, behind Netflix (61.3M) and Amazon Prime Video (42.2M), and two slots ahead of Disney+ (23.2M).

Apple TV+ launched in Q4 with only 11 series or movies available for streaming. The company offset the soft launch with a $4.99/month price and offered free subscriptions to customers purchasing a new Apple device.

The Apple data was included in WSJ's article about how Amazon Prime Video accepts "nonprofessional and questionable content" to bolster its video content library.