Freedom Bank to be merged with and into Seacoast Bank

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF -0.4%) agrees to acquire Fourth Street Banking.
Freedom Bank has deposits of ~$276M and loans of $249M
The merger will increase Seacoast's deposits in the Tampa-St. Petersburg MSA by 87% to ~$679M.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Fourth Street shareholders will receive 0.1275 Seacoast stock
The transaction is valued at ~$63.6M or $3.75 per share
Seacoast expects the Fourth Street acquisition to be more than 1.5% accretive to earnings per share in 2020 excluding one-time transaction costs and 3.3% accretive to EPS in 2021.
