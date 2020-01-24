Freedom Bank to be merged with and into Seacoast Bank

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF -0.4% ) agrees to acquire Fourth Street Banking.

Freedom Bank has deposits of ~$276M and loans of $249M

The merger will increase Seacoast's deposits in the Tampa-St. Petersburg MSA by 87% to ~$679M.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Fourth Street shareholders will receive 0.1275 Seacoast stock

The transaction is valued at ~$63.6M or $3.75 per share

Seacoast expects the Fourth Street acquisition to be more than 1.5% accretive to earnings per share in 2020 excluding one-time transaction costs and 3.3% accretive to EPS in 2021.