U.S. Senator takes dig at Tesla's Autopilot

Senator Ed Markey is continuing his long attack against Tesla's (TSLA -1.1% ) Autopilot with another statement warning on risks.

"Tesla should rebrand and remarket Autopilot to make it clear from the beginning that its driver assistance system is not fully autonomous and cannot replace drivers on the road," reads the latest Markey missive.

Tesla recommends that drivers keep their hands on the wheel and stay attentive when using Autopilot, recommendations not followed by all drivers as social media videos will attest.