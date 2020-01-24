Oil States updates Q4 guidance

Oil States International (OIS -8% ) says that Q4 US land completion activity was weaker than anticipated; US activity declines were particularly pronounced in Completion Services business, especially in Northeast and Mid-Continent regions of operations, where the corresponding average sequential rig counts were down 24% and 19%, respectively.

Q4 interim revenues for the Well Site Services segment are expected to be ~$92M with a Segment EBITDA margin of 10%.

Revenues for the Downhole Technologies expected to reach ~$38MM with a Segment EBITDA margin of 9% and Offshore/Manufactured Products segment revenue is forecasted at ~$108M, and segment EBITDA margin of 15%.