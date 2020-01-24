Lynas eyes new Malaysia rare earths permit by March

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -0.3% ) says it is on track to get its processing license renewed by the Malaysian government in March, as it prepares additional reports requested by the country's regulators.

Malaysia had renewed Lynas' operating license for a rare earths processing plant in August for six months with new conditions.

Lynas says December quarter revenues rose 7.4% Y/Y to A$85.8M (US$58.7M), helped by strong demand for key customers in Japan, countering weaker prices.

Quarterly production of neodymium and praseodymium, used in magnets utilized in electric vehicles and wind turbines, rose 3.8% to 1,270 metric tons from 1,223 mt a year earlier.