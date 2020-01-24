Treasury yield dip dings bank shares

U.S. bank stocks dip along with the slide in long-term Treasury yields, pulling the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) down 0.8% .

Earlier this morning, the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.7%; recently, yield was 1.70%, down 3 basis points.

Actually, XLF has been treading water the past few weeks; YTD, the ETF is flat vs a 2.9% increase for the S&P 500.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) falls 1.4% , Citi (NYSE:C) slips 1.7% , JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is down 1.6% , Goldman (NYSE:GS) declines 1.0%, Wells Fargo is down 1.2% , and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) -1.4% .

Some non-U.S.-based banks are faring better — Deutsche Bank (DB +0.9% ), HSBC (HSBC), Barclays (BCS +0.1% ), and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +0.9% ).

Some other U.S. financial ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL

Global financial ETFs: EUFN, PSP, PEX, IXG, EUFL, DFNL