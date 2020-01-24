More on Moog's Q1 results; lowers FY20 EPS guidance

Moog (MOG.A +1% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 11% Y/Y to $755M; Total backlog was $2.4B.

Segment Sales: Aircraft Controls $339.95M (+11.8% Y/Y); Space and Defense Controls $186.24M (+19.3% Y/Y); and Industrial Systems $228.65M (+4.14% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 137 bps to 28%; and operating margin expanded by 33 bps to 12%.

Q1 R&D expenses declined by 11.5% Y/Y to $28.21M; and SG&A expenses increased by 2.12% Y/Y to $98.37M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $42.1M, compared to $64.24M a year ago.

FY20 Guidance: Sales $3B; Operating margin of 11.3%; effective tax rate of 25.3%; EPS of $5.50, plus or minus $0.20 (prior $5.55, plus or minus $0.20); and Cash flow from operations of $272M.

