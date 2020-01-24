Rosenblatt lifts Apple target, cautious on 5G

Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang raises Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $150 to $250, praising the strong AirPods performance.

Zhang is concerned about iPhone ASPs from the iPhone 11 family skewing towards the cheaper model, and the potential impact of the low-cost iPhone SE successor, which earlier reports suggested could launch in March.

The analyst is also cautious about the 5G optimism: "We believe the market has become too enthusiastic about the upcoming 5G cycle. We expect the cycle to be similar to a regular smartphone upgrade cycle (or even slower than a regular upgrade cycle) due to consumers waiting for 5G networks to get better and 5G phone prices to drop."