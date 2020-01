Banner -2.6% post Q4 results

Banner (BANR -2.6% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 2% Y/Y to $139.8M.

Net interest margin was 4.20% for Q4 2019, a 5 bps decrease Q/Q and a 27 bps decrease Y/Y.

Mortgage banking revenues were $6.2M, increased 4% Y/Y.

Return on average assets was 1.07% compared 1.32% Y/Y.

Net loans receivable increased 5% Q/Q to $9.2B and increased 7% Y/Y.

NPA’s increased to $40.5M, or 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.

Core deposits which represented 89% of total deposits, increased 5% Q/Q to $8.93B and increased 10% Y/Y at December 31, 2019.

Dividends to shareholders were $1.41/share in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, including a $0.41 regular quarterly dividend and a $1.00 special cash dividend.

Common shareholders’ equity/share decreased slightly to $44.59 at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2019, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.63%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.71%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.93%.

Previously: Banner EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Jan. 23 2020)