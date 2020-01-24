Stocks turn red amid virus, Boeing news

Stocks dip in midday trading after a second U.S. case of coronavirus is confirmed and Bloomberg reports that Boeing is considering another cut to 787 production.

Some tech names, though, temper the decline after a couple analysts raise price targets for Intel ( +9.1% ).

The S&P 500 slides 0.6% , the Nasdaq falls 0.4% , and the Dow declines 0.4% .

Investors head toward the traditionally safe haven of Treasurys, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.692%.

Gold gains 0.4% to $1,571.60 per ounce.

Cboe volatility index, also called the fear index, advances 8.8% to 14.11, which is still relatively low; in early October it touched 21.46 and its high point in the past year was 24.81.

Crude oil slides 2.6% to $54.16 per barrel.

A look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows healthcare (- 1.4% ) and energy ( -1.1% ) leading decliners, while the only sectors rising are utilities ( +0.6% ), information technology ( +0.5% ), and real estate ( +0.1% ).

Things are rosier across the Atlantic. The Stoxx Europe 600 closes up 0.9% , the DAX rose 1.4% , and the FTSE finished the session 1.0% higher .