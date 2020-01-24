Stocks turn red amid virus, Boeing news

Stocks dip in midday trading after a second U.S. case of coronavirus is confirmed and Bloomberg reports that Boeing is considering another cut to 787 production.
Some tech names, though, temper the decline after a couple analysts raise price targets for Intel (+9.1%).
The S&P 500 slides 0.6%, the Nasdaq falls 0.4%, and the Dow declines 0.4%.
Investors head toward the traditionally safe haven of Treasurys, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 1.692%.
Gold gains 0.4% to $1,571.60 per ounce.
Cboe volatility index, also called the fear index, advances 8.8% to 14.11, which is still relatively low; in early October it touched 21.46 and its high point in the past year was 24.81.
Crude oil slides 2.6% to $54.16 per barrel.
A look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows healthcare (-1.4%) and energy (-1.1%) leading decliners, while the only sectors rising are utilities (+0.6%), information technology (+0.5%), and real estate (+0.1%).
Things are rosier across the Atlantic. The Stoxx Europe 600 closes up 0.9%, the DAX rose 1.4%, and the FTSE finished the session 1.0% higher.
U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.90.
