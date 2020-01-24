Oil continues to bleed red on China virus fears

Crude oil (USO -2.7% ) trades at its lowest levels since early November and on track for its worst week since May, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to pressure prices.

WTI March crude -2.6% to $54.15/bbl; Brent March crude -2.4% to $60.51/bbl; WTI tracks to the end of the week with a 7%-plus loss, while Brent is down ~6% for the week.

"When [Chinese] cities are placed under quarantine, and public transit is shut down, by definition that reduces economic activity and has a negative impact on energy demand, oil included," says Raymond James analyst John Freeman.

Weakness in oil and gas stocks (XLE -1.5% ) following lower crude prices has widened this week's sector loss to 4.3% vs. the 0.5% week-to-date loss in the S&P 500.

Among noteworthy losers in the group: CXO -3.9% , NOV -3.6% , CLR -3.6% , COG -3.5% , EOG -2.9% , MRO -2.5% , DVN -2.2% .

