Banc of California drops as B. Riley FBR turns bearish

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) falls as much as 8.5% after B. Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss downgrades the stock to Sell from Neutral on "greater than expected decline in BANC's loan and securities portfolio."

Shares touched $16.11 earlier today, its lowest level since Dec. 13.

Moss sees the portfolio decline pushing net interest income "sharply lower" in 2020 even with net interest margin expansion.

Moss's call agrees with Quant rating of Bearish; before the downgrade, Sell-Side average rating was Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).