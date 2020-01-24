Boeing considering further cut to 787 Dreamliner production - CNBC

Boeing (BA -0.8% ) turns lower following reports that the company is considering another production cut for its 787 Dreamliner jet.

Bloomberg first reported that the company was contemplating another Dreamline production cut; CNBC says it has confirmed the report.

Boeing said in October it planned to reduce production from 14/month to 12/month later this year, but the company reportedly is considering cutting to 10-11/month amid a slight softening of the market for wide-body jets.

The potential reduction shows Boeing's problems extend beyond the 737 MAX to higher-priced long range jets.