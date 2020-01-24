Whistleblowers raise concerns over production practices for Lockheed plane

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into whistleblower claims from Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.7% ) employees manufacturing the C-130J Super Hercules plane that they may have been exposed to harmful chemicals.

In a letter to the Department of Defense's principal inspector general, Grassley wrote that over multiple years Lockheed employees habitually used a chemical called PR-148 in the making of a C-130J fuel tank in a manner inconsistent with the manufacturer's directions.

The whistleblowers claimed that using PR-148 in aerosol form created a "large blue cloud" of particles that was equivalent to being exposed to and inhaling "industrial strength airplane glue," and the DoD ignored employees who raised health concerns, according to Grassley's letter.