Good news/bad news: Home sales shine, manufacturing underwhelms

In this holiday-shortened week, economic data tilted toward the weaker-than-expected end of the spectrum, but two of the four data points were just a hair under expectations.
And while January's manufacturing PMI reading disappointed, keep in mind that manufacturing only makes up about 11% of the U.S. economy; services makes up the lion's share.
Stronger-than-expected: U.S. PMI composite flash of 53.1 for January exceeds the consensus of 52.3 and improves from December's 52.2 reading due to a positive surprise in the services sector — 53.2 vs. 52.5 consensus.
December existing home sales advanced 3.6% to 5.540M, beating the 5.430 consensus, bouncing back from a slight decline in November.
Jobless claims rise 6K to 211K but are still lower than the 213K expected; continuous claims, which fell 37K during the week to 1.731M, also came in better than the 1.746M consensus.
Weaker-than-expected: Manufacturing, which has been weak for a while, continues to underwhelm as the January manufacturing PMI of 51.7 trails the 52.2 consensus and falls from 52.5 in December.
December leading indicators come in a hair weaker than expected, down 0.3% to 111.2 vs. the -0.2% expectation.
Chicago Fed national activity index in December fell 0.35 vs. +0.15 consensus and compared with +0.41 in November.
The November FHFA housing price index rose 0.2% from October, touch worse than the 0.3% increase expected and the same rate as October's rise.
Coming up next week: On Monday, December new home sales; on Tuesday, December durable goods orders and January Conference Board consumer sentiment; on Wednesday, the Fed monetary policy decision, December pending home sales, goods trade balance, and retail inventories; on Thursday Q4 GDP; and on Friday, December PCE index, and January Chicago PMI and Michigan consumer sentiment.
Now read: Treasury yields continue south »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis