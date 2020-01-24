Good news/bad news: Home sales shine, manufacturing underwhelms

In this holiday-shortened week, economic data tilted toward the weaker-than-expected end of the spectrum, but two of the four data points were just a hair under expectations.

And while January's manufacturing PMI reading disappointed, keep in mind that manufacturing only makes up about 11% of the U.S. economy; services makes up the lion's share.

Stronger-than-expected: U.S. PMI composite flash of 53.1 for January exceeds the consensus of 52.3 and improves from December's 52.2 reading due to a positive surprise in the services sector — 53.2 vs. 52.5 consensus.