U.S. rig count gives back 2, Baker Hughes reports

The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 2 to 794, following last week's increase of 15, according to the latest survey from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs gained 3 to 676 after jumping by 14 last week, while gas rigs fell by 5 to 115 and 3 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

Crude oil prices are little changed by the data; March WTI -2.5% to $54.19/bbl amid coronavirus fears.

