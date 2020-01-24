CapStar buys Tennessee banks

CapStar Financial (CSTR -5.1% ) agrees to buy two community banks located south of Nashville and that have combined assets of about $470M.

CapStar plans to pay $85.1M in stock and cash to acquire FCB the parent company of The First National Bank of Manchester and majority owner of The Bank of Waynesboro. CapStar also is buying Waynesboro’s remaining shares.

The deals are expected to expand CapStar’s asset base by ~23% to $2.5B and add nine branches

“This strategic partnership will mutually benefit each of the companies’ employees, customers, and shareholders,” said CapStar President and CEO Tim Schools, who added that CapStar will gain scale as well as “more granular and higher-yielding loan opportunities” and an entry into booming Rutherford County.