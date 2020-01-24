Credit Suisse starts Square, PayPal coverage as bull

Square (NYSE:SQ) rises 1.7% after Credit Suisse initiates coverage with an Outperform rating.

Sets price target of $84; implies 21% upside potential vs. $69.29 close on Thursday.

Credit Suisse also picks up coverage of PayPal (PYPL -0.6% ) with an Outperform rating and $135 price target; implies 15% upside vs. Thursday close of $117.89.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette lifts his price target on PayPal to $137 from $129, implying a 16% upside potential.

Keeps Overweight rating.

Quant rating for PayPal is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (23 Very Bullish, 11 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

For Square, Quant rating is also Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (13 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).