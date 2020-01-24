Encana cut at Cowen on weak natural gas prices

Encana (ECA -8.3% ) plunges to a 52-week low after Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $5 price target, down from $6, seeing "deteriorating" fundamentals into 2021 amid a "backwardated" oil strip, depressed natural gas prices and the loss of hedge gains.

Cowen analyst Gabriel Daoud notes the company's free cash flow, margins, balance sheet and valuation are all worse Y/Y.

As an aside, Encana will be removed today from the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 indexes after it won investor approval to relocate to the U.S. and rebrand as Ovintiv.

ECA's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.