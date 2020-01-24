Generac upped at Oppenheimer on solid revenue growth prospects

Generac (GNRC +3% ) pops to a new 52-week high after Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with a $125 price target, seeing "solid prospects for revenue upside and improving visibility to long-term scaling."

The sustained strength in core standby demand fundamentals coupled with emergence of the California market and launch into clean energy support an estimated 11% 2020 residential growth, Oppenheimer's Christopher Glynn says.

GNRC's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.