Google changing search design after ad backlash

Google (GOOG -1.2% )(GOOGL -1.2% ) will experiment with different search result designs after allegations that ads now blend in with organic search results.

Some of the designs will eliminate the icon that makes ads look like standard search results.

Google statement: "We’re dedicated to improving the desktop experience for Search, and as part of our efforts we rolled out a new design last week, mirroring the design that we’ve had for many months on mobile. We are experimenting with a change to the current desktop favicons, and will continue to iterate on the design over time."