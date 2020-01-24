SQM delays decision on Mount Holland lithium project

SQM (SQM -1.8% ) and partner Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFY) say they are delaying a final investment decision on their Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia to 2021, saying the move will allow more time to improve the project's capital and operating costs.

The move comes just two months after SQM said the mine, designed to produce 45K mt/year, would begin producing spodumene concentrates later this year and lithium hydroxide in 2021.

Several companies have delayed or shelved projects in Australia's hard-rock lithium sector, which tends to have higher costs than the brine operations found in South America.