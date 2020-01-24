Italy watchdog launches noncompliance action on Facebook

Italian regulators have begun a noncompliance action against Facebook (FB -0.9% ).

The Italian Competition Authority is charging failure to abide by a decision it reached on Nov. 29, 2018 - where it determined Facebook wasn't sufficiently informing consumers about collection and use of personal data (and about underlying payments tied to that data, with consumers allegedly misled that the service was "free").

That had led to a €5M fine.

Now, the ICA says despite a pulled tagline ("It's free and always will be!"), consumers are still not adequately informed about the commercial use of personal data, and that Facebook did not publish an amending statement as required. That could lead to a new €5M fine.