Bayer Roundup cancer trial postponed

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -3.9% ) says it has reached an agreement with plaintiffs' lawyers to postpone a Missouri jury trial related to its Roundup weedkiller to allow more time for settlement talks.

"While Bayer is constructively engaged in the mediation process, there is no comprehensive agreement at this time," the company says.

Bayer had been set to face a fourth U.S. jury trial over allegations that Roundup causes cancer, with four cancer patients in the hometown of its Monsanto subsidiary expected to begin making their case today.