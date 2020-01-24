FAA to tell airlines MAX approval could come before mid-year - Reuters

Boeing (BA +2.2% ) bounces higher following a Reuters report that Federal Aviation Administration head Steve Dickson is calling senior U.S. airline officials to tell them that the agency could approve the 737 MAX's return to service before mid-year.

The agency says Dickson is making calls "to reiterate that the FAA has set no time frame for completion of certification work on the aircraft," and it is "pleased with Boeing's progress in recent weeks toward achieving key milestones."

Boeing said earlier this week it was pushing back the timeline for approval of the plane's return to mid-2020.