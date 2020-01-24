GE Aviation could be overvalued, bearish analyst says

J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa raises a new issue for General Electric (GE -0.4% ) - spare-engine sales - and says investors could overvalue the company's "crown jewel" aviation unit if they fail to understand the nuances of the aircraft engine market.

Tusa believes spare engine sales account for ~15% of GE's recent engine sales - a higher than normal percentage of sales - and he thinks spare-engine sales could drop to about half of recent levels as demand wanes from aircraft lessors.

"Given the greater involvement of lessors, the pool has become more flexible and productive, an essential sharing deal for airlines... [and an] argument for a future that has a lower amount of spares as a percentage of the fleet," writes Tusa, who maintains his Underweight rating on GE shares.

Fewer spares means less volume for engine makers, and there is a potential price impact as lessors step back from the spares market, explains Al Root at Barron's.