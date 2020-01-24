Synchrony sinks as investors brace for 'transition' year

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) "core trends remain constructive" in Q4 2019 when excluding the Walmart portfolio impact, writes KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani in describing the highlights of the company's Q4 earnings call.

2020, though, will be a transition year as it "works through lingering impacts from the sale of the Walmart portfolio" and increases investments for future growth, Sakhrani writes.

Synchrony's 9.8% drop indicates investors are focusing on the "transition" part of the earnings call.

The company says investments in technology and people to "broaden our capabilities and build the infrastructure around the programs" will reduce 2020 EPS by 20 cents.

NIM, receivables growth, and efficiency ratio are expected to improve as the year progresses, Sakhrani writes.

SYF sees net interest margin near 15% in Q1 due to seasonal factors, and expects NIM to improve during H2 2020.

Q4 net interest margin of 15.0% vs. Bloomberg estimate of 15.6%.

Sees Q1 reserve build of $75M-$100M with Current Expected Credit Loss accounting and $50M-$75M excluding impact of CECL; for the year, sees $800M-$900M reserve build with CECL vs. $500M-$600M without.

Sees Q1 efficiency ratio ~33% and trending down as the year progresses.

For 2020, SYF sees net charge-off rate in 5.4%-5.6% range vs. 5.6% in 2019, as the sale of the Walmart portfolio helps to improve the net charge-off rate.

Previously: Synchrony -2.6% as Q4 revenue trails consensus (Jan. 24)