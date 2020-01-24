Verizon, Dignitas team on 5G esports training facility

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is teaming up with Dignitas on a strategic deal to launch a state-of-the-art 5G training facility for esports.

The Verizon 5G Gaming Center will be located at Verizon's 5G Lab in Los Angeles and measure up at 5,500 square feet.

It will serve as West Coast headquarters for Dignitas and its League of Legends teams.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the largest ownership group in esports, and have our LA Lab be home to the nation’s first 5G esports training facility,” says Verizon Chief Product Development Officer Nicki Palmer.