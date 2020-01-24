Activision Blizzard teams with Google, YouTube

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) have entered a multi-year strategic deal that makes Google Cloud its preferred cloud provider.

Google Cloud will supply the game hosting infrastructure, and YouTube will be Activision Blizzard's exclusive live streaming partner worldwide, excluding China.

Along with a robust network, Activision is planning to tap Google AI to offer curated recommendations for in-game offers and game experiences.

The YouTube portion of the deal includes live broadcasts for popular esports leagues including Call of Duty League (whose inaugural season launches today), Overwatch League (launching its season Feb. 8), Hearthstone Esports and more.