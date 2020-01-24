Royal Dutch Shell shares mired in record losing streak

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.4% ) wraps up its 14th straight daily loss, its longest losing streak on record based on available data back to 1984, according to Dow Jones.

Shell investors likely will learn how falling oil prices have affected profits when it reports full-year numbers on Jan. 30, after the company surprised the market with a profit warning in its latest update and cut its capex guidance to the lower end of $24B-$29B, CMC Markets says.

The stock has shed 6.3% during the 14 days but are ~5% above its 52-week low $54.56.