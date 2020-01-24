BeiGene downgrades late-stage study of PARP inhibitor in gastric cancer

In a disclosure at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium, BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced that it is "converting" its Phase 3 clinical trial, BGB-290-303, evaluating PARP inhibitor pamiparib (BGB-290) as maintenance therapy in patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer who have responded to first-line treatment with platinum-based chemo to Phase 2.

The company said the change is not due to safety or efficacy issues, but acknowledged that enrollment has been slower than expected (120 subjects to date). It plans to evaluate a development path after assessing the results from the study.