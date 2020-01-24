Stocks close lower on rising virus fears

Stocks surrendered promising early gains to finish with broad losses, as worries over the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed impressive corporate earnings from Intel and American Express.

The major market indexes all turned lower after the Center for Disease Control confirmed a second U.S. case of the virus that has killed more than two dozen people in Asia.

But the orderly decline throughout the day may suggest that the news provided investors with an excuse to take profits from an overbought market.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 both fell ~1% while the Nasdaq ended a six-week winning streak with a 0.8% loss.

Today's decline was led by the S&P health care (-1.7%), financials (-1.4%) and consumer discretionary (-1.3%) sectors, while the utilities group (+0.3%) was the day's only winner.

U.S. Treasury prices closed higher, with the two-year yield dropping 4 bps to 1.48% and the 10-year yield sliding 6 bps to 1.68%.

WTI March crude settled -2.5% to $54.19/bbl, capping the worst week for the oil market since July, on worries that the widening virus outbreak could disrupt the global economy.