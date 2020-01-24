Vici closes on JACK Cleveland, Thistledown deals

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) completes its previously announced acquisition casino-entitled land, real estate, and related assets of JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino for $843.3M in cash.

Vici financed the transaction with cash on hand.

Simultaneously, the company entered into a master triple-net lease agreement with subsidiaries of JACK Entertainment related to the assets.

Vici also closed on a $50M loan to a subsidiary of JACK Entertainment, which bears interest at a rate of 9.0% per annum and is secured by certain real estate assets of Rock Ohio Ventures LLC.

