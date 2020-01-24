Copper caps sharp weekly drop on virus fears

Copper closed its worst streak of losses since mid-2018 amid mounting concerns that the spreading deadly coronavirus could hurt global economic growth.

March Comex copper settled -1.5% to $2.684/lb., sliding for seven straight sessions and a combined 6.6% since mid-January.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed -1% at $5,925/mt, capping a weekly loss of more than 5%, its biggest since January 2015.

"If you all of a sudden take China off the board because you're looking at shutting down mills and shutting down transportation to the mills, it's going to hurt," Peter Thomas, a senior VP at Chicago-based broker Zaner Group, tells Bloomberg.

"If the outbreak is prolonged and deters activities after [China's] New Year's holidays, it will potentially impact copper demand and that is the main worry at the moment," says ING Bank senior commodity strategist Wenyu Yao.

The outbreak also has raised the appeal of gold bullion as a safe haven: Over the past five days, investors poured more than $1B into the SPDR Gold Shares ETF.

Among major copper producers today: FCX -1.1% , RIO -1.9% , BHP -2% , SCCO -2.8% , TECK -5% .

Other relevant tickers include OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:FSUMF, JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC