Centerra gets permits to restart Kumtor mine

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) says it received approvals and permits to restart open pit mining at its Kumtor operation in the Kyrgyz Republic, with full production rates expected in the next few days.

Kyrgyz regulators approved Centerra's mine development plan for this year, which includes a revised waste dumping plan and safety measures.

Centerra says it is completing an internal review and cooperating with authorities on an inquiry into a significant movement last month at the Lysii waste rock dump at Kumtor; two employees went missing following the incident and were never found.

Centerra's latest company-wide production guidance for 2019 was for 748K gold oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $728/oz., with Kumtor contributing 575K-590K oz. at AISC of $635-$685/oz.