DSS files for offering of up to $6M in equity

Nanocap Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) has filed for an offering of up to $6M in common stock.

The filing comes via Aegis Capital.

Any proceeds (net proceeds estimated at $6M if underwriters exercise a greenshoe option in full) are earmarked, along with cash on hand, to "fund development of our new business lines, to upgrade machinery and facilities, to service our remaining commitments under our IP monetization business, and for strategic growth initiatives" which might include investments or acquisitions, along with general purposes.