Heavy winds postpone Boeing 777X's first flight

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) new 777X failed to make its scheduled first test flight today, as inclement weather forced a reschedule until tomorrow at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

A next-generation model in the 26-year-old 777 family, the 777X will be able to carry more people and fly farther than existing 777 models and is the first commercial aircraft with fold-up wingtips.

Boeing has said the 777X could begin passenger service as early as next year, but the Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation regulatory bodies around the world first will need to certify the aircraft, and its flip-up tips, as safe.