Ameren, Xcel, AES among most at-risk from changing climate - Moody's

Power generation facilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) will be increasingly at risk of weather-related disruptions related to climate change in the coming decades, according to a recent analysis from Moody's.

Climate risks vary by region, Moody's says: Midwestern utilities are most vulnerable to increased heat and flooding, Western utilities face potential water shortages, and Southeastern utilities are more exposed to hurricane risks.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) territories across Illinois and Missouri are considered the most at-risk from rising temperatures, according to Moody's, which notes the region's coolest summer days were 24% hotter than average in 2019.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is considered one of the most at risk from potential water shortages, particularly in its territories across Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) subsidiary Dayton Power and Light is considered the most at-risk for flooding, while NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) are all considered top-risk for hurricane threats.

