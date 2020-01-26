Boeing 777X completes maiden flight

After several delays due to strong winds, Boeing (NYSE:BA) successfully staged the first flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner on Saturday.

The demonstration provides Boeing with a boost ahead of its quarterly results on Jan. 29, with some analysts forecasting a multibillion-dollar annual loss because of charges tied to the 737 MAX.

Dubai-based Emirates is due to receive the first 777X, which can seat more than 400 passengers and carriers a list price of $420M, though delivery has been pushed back until next year amid technical problems and an upcoming "rigorous" review by the FAA.