Mnuchin sees U.K. trade deal in 2020

The U.K. is set to finally leave the EU on Friday, opening the way for it to negotiate fresh trade deals, and the U.S. is hoping to complete a new pact within the year.

"There are certain issues that perhaps they (first) need to resolve with the EU, but there are a lot of issues that can be resolved simultaneously," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared.

Annual trade in goods and services between the U.K. and U.S. is more than $230B. Roughly 20% of British exports each year go to the U.S., making it the U.K.'s largest market outside the EU.

