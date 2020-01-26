Arconic Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.49B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ARNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.