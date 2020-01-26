D. R. Horton Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.76B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.