Juniper Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward.