F5 Networks Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $565.71M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.