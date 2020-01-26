Whirlpool Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.27 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.52B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.